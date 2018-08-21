Home Indiana Evansville Commissioners Not Supportive of Lloyd Expressway and U.S. 41 Management Plans August 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Vanderburgh County Commissioners are asking the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to take another look at the Lloyd Expressway and U.S. 41 management plans.

They voted three to zero in that decision. According to the resolution, commissioners do not support the current improvement plans for both roads.

Those plans were developed by INDOT and the Evansville Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Commissioners are asking for new plans and public hearings to take place in both Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

The resolution can be read in full below:

WHEREAS, the Indiana Department of Transportation (“INDOT”) in May of 2018 released a draft Lloyd Expressway (SR 62/66) Corridor Management Plan from St. Phillips Road to State Road 261 (“Lloyd Expressway Corridor Management Plan”). A copy of the Lloyd Expressway Corridor Management Plan stakeholder meeting power point presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit “A”;

WHEREAS, the Board of Commissioners of Vanderburgh County are quite concerned about the proposed roadway solutions detailed in the Lloyd Expressway Corridor Management Plan in that they feel more local community input, including public hearings, on the high traffic intersections along the Lloyd Expressway is needed;

WHEREAS, the Board of Commissioners of Vanderburgh County respectfully request that INDOT hold future public hearings in Vanderburgh County and Warrick County on the Lloyd Expressway Corridor Management Plan prior to its final release;

WHEREAS, due to the lack of public input and the inadequate road improvement solutions detailed in the Lloyd Expressway Corridor Management Plan, the Board of Commissioners of Vanderburgh County are opposed to the current draft Lloyd Expressway Corridor Management Plan;

WHEREAS, the Board of Commissioners of Vanderburgh County are also quite concerned about the draft U.S. Highway 41 Corridor Management Plan because such roadway plan has not received sufficient public comment and public hearings have not been held in Vanderburgh County with regard to the draft U.S. Highway Corridor Management Plan.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Commissioners of Vanderburgh County, Indiana as follows:

That the Board of Commissioners of Vanderburgh County are opposed to the current draft of the Lloyd Expressway Corridor Management Plan and the U.S. Highway 41 Corridor Plan and hereby request that public hearings be held in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties so that sufficient public comment can be obtained on the issues surrounding the high traffic intersections on the Lloyd Expressway and U.S. Highway 41 to enable adequate solutions, including grade separations, can be proposed by INDOT in the final released plans to adequately improve future traffic flow and safety along both the Lloyd Expressway and U.S. Highway 41 in Southwestern Indiana.

Original story: Vanderburgh County Commissioner Looks For Corridor Study Answers

Comments

comments