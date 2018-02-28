Commissioners Discuss Vanderburgh County Road Plans

Vanderburgh County Commissioners are discussing plans on the county’s infrastructure. Due to aging roadways and the rough winter we are having – many roads are crumbling.

Officials introduced a five-year plan and 20-year plan to improve these roads. The five-year plan focuses on preservation of current roadways. The 20-year plan is focused on building new roads and highways.

American Structure Point, Inc. presented a capital improvement plan and program for Vanderburgh County.

Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave says money is a big concern, but they are set on identifying transportation improvements.

“How do we grow our community for the future? Which roads do we need in place in order to meet that growth. So that’s the struggle, how much money do you have for that? Where do you have the money available in terms of geography, which ones do you build first? It’s a really big deal, very big problem to solve.”

Musgrave says estimated costs for the 20-year plan will cost up to $600 million.

