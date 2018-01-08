Home Indiana Commissioners Approve Preservation Plan For Old Warrick County Jail January 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The old Warrick County Jail is on the path to preservation. The County Commissioners approved a resolution approving the historic Warrick County Jail preservation plan.

The historic Warrick County Jail sits on the 100 Block of Main Street in Boonville. The front of the building used to be the former sheriff’s residence with the one and a half story jail at the rear.

The plan calls for starting with restoring the exterior of the jail in an effort to keep the historical building up to the code. Those behind the effort say it’s all about finding the funding to restore the building the right way.

Warrick County Commissioners say their next step is to finalize the total amount it will cost to restore the jail.

It was built in 1877 and is a two-story red brick building.



