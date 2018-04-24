Commissioners Approve Funding and Pass First Reading on Water, Gas Rates
The Henderson City Commission approves funding for several agencies and passes the first reading Tuesday night on water and natural gas rates.
Commissioners approved $9,000 for the Henderson Area Arts Alliance, $4,000 for Henderson Christian Community Outreach, $5,000 for the WC Handy Festival, $121,000 for the Humane Society and Animal Control.
They also approved $3,200 for the Kyndle Education Foundation and $1,500 for the Henderson Tennis Club.
Commissioners also passed the phased-in charges for water, wastewater and stormwater which will take effect July 1st of this year and the second phase will be July 1st, 2019.
Officials say residents should not notice a big difference in their bills.