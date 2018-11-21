Home Indiana Commissioners Approve Coal to Diesel Plant Proposal November 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Spencer County Commissioners approved an air permit for the possible Riverview Energy coal to diesel plant.

The commissioners voted two to one in favor of a resolution for the Department of Environmental Management air permit application.

The proposed $2.5 billion coal to diesel plant is expected to bring about 225 jobs to Dale, Indiana.

Residents near the proposed sites have raised concerns about the environmental impact the coal to diesel plant may bring.

The air permit is currently a draft and has not yet been approved by IDEM. It was released to the public late last month, marking the start of a public notice period that ends Dec. 10.

The IDEM has yet to approve the air permit draft. Folks have until December 10th to submit written comments on the proposal.

Click here weigh in on the permit.

