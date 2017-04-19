44News | Evansville, IN

Commissioner Responds to Calls for Resignation

Commissioner Responds to Calls for Resignation

April 19th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Vanderburgh County Commissioner is responding to calls for her resignation. The Chairman of the Vanderburgh County Republican Party wants a County Commissioner to resign. Chairman Wayne Parke made that suggestion clear when recording a segment of What The Community Has To Say on 44News, which is a community opinion forum.

Parke said Cheryl Musgrave should resign after taking the lead role in the firing of the Burdette Park Manager. He also sent an email to Musgrave on Monday. Parke said the firing was done at a meeting when three commissioners were absent.

“The Burdette Park Advisory Board President and everyone else thought the Park Manager was doing a good job. It appears that Cheryl pursued this action against the Park Manager as a vindictive effort to get back against another political officeholder and to reward another person and his wife to be the new park managers not because the current Park Manager was doing an unacceptable job,” Wayne Parke said.

Parke called Musgrave’s actoins wrong, unjustified and not handled in a professional manner.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.