Commission Votes Not to Rezone Players Club Golf Course In Henderson

After days of presentations, comments and debate the Henderson City Planning Commission voted to not recommend rezoning for the former Players Club Golf Course.

The vote came down late Thursday night.

Applications were filed to rezone the course into farm land. This frustrated many residents living in the area concerned about their property values.

For three days the commission listened to presentations and public comment. At the end, members voted against a rezoning recommendation.

