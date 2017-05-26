Commission Tackles Indiana’s Alcohol Laws

It might not be long before cold beer is sold in Indiana convenience stores. The general assembly has established the Alcohol Code Revision Commission.

It’ll suggest changes to the state’s beer and liquor laws.

The Alcohol Code Revision Commission will meet during the 2017 and 2018 interim legislative sessions.

The issue became a controversy earlier this year after two Ricker’s locations in the Indianapolis area started selling cold beer after adding restaurants.

The locations applied for and received permits from the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission to sell cold beer which they’re typically not allowed to do.

