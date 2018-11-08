Commission Proposes $2 Billion Funding Boost For Colleges

Indiana’s Commission of Higher Education met in the Tri-State to make several budget decisions for state colleges and universities.

On USI’s campus, Thursday afternoon commissioners approved their budget recommendation of $2 billion in funding in higher education.

The proposal now heads to the state legislature for consideration. The commission also discussed tuition rates for next school year and decided to keep loan rates steady.

Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education member Teresa Lubbers says, “We both make recommendations on how much money the schools will get, our seven public systems in Indiana. But we also distribute over 300 and $5 million in financial aid. So we make recommendations on the aide to students as well.”

The Commission of Higher Education is a board of 12 leaders from around the state of Indiana.

Members are appointed by the governor to serve for a term of four years.

