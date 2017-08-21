Up And Coming Country Star Is Rocking The Eclipse In Southern Illinois

Eclipse madness is officially underway here at Williams Hill Pass, and although the totality is the main event, it’s not the only entertainment here. Up and coming Country star, John King is rocking the eclipse.

John is not just a performer, but he is also a songwriter. He just had his first number one song, called We Went, which he wrote for Randy Houser.

He has been touring since he was only 15 years old, and has recently opened up for some big names like The Band Perry and Blake Shelton.

John drove from a show in North Dakota, but he is thrilled to be able to perform where the view is one of the best in the country.

King said, “It’s cool, it’s the perfect setting. For country music, this is about as good as it gets, an off road park and the eclipse. So I’m looking forward to seeing it, and the people here have been so great we’re having fun.”

John said his singing career is quite the family affair. His brother is his drummer, and his mom is super involved behind the scenes.

Comments

comments