Comic Book Men’s Ming Chen has #TheBestDayEverEvv

He’s one of the biggest geeks in America, in fact he’s famous for it…

AMC’s Comic Book Men’s Ming Chen came to town recently, and instead of the usual interview, we did something different!

The last time Ming was here, Drew and I, as “unofficial ambassadors” for our city, took him around on a tour of our favorite spots.

This time, we took the cameras along on the adventure, so we could show you how this TV star/world traveler has “The Best Day Ever Evansville”.



GRETCHIN: You texted me this morning and said that this was your favorite place in town…I never even heard of it!

Ming: It is!

Welcome to “Proper Coffee Roasters”.

So, I came here 2 years ago for Pop!Con, and I love coffee.

Coffee is like my life blood, if you cut me open, I’ll bleed caffeine.

And I travel a lot, so the first thing I do is Google search “the best coffee” wherever, whatever city I’m in.

I did a search and, you know, the Starbucks came up and all the chains, and I was like, “No! Where’s the unique place?”

And somewhere on page 4, there was a vague reference to a coffee place inside of a Barber College.

I opened the door and I find this amazing-ness, this amazing coffee place hidden inside this Barber College.

Secret Headquarters is the place that I want to come hang out.

Very rarely do you find a place that you go into and never want to leave, but I have found it in Secret Headquarters.

I’m a very simple man.

I need comics, I need video games, I need toys, and I need cool people…

GRETCHIN: And coffee.

Ming: And coffee.

GRETCHIN: We weren’t sure if we were going to be able to get you to Gangnam, so we brought Gangnam to you.

Ming: I appreciate that.

What do we have here, Gretchin?

GRETCHIN: Waaah!

This is the “Great White”.

Ming: Okay.

GRETCHIN: And this is a “Scorpion”.

You and I both like spicy.

Ming: We do.

GRETCHIN: So that’s what I asked for.

Ming: I would expect nothing less from you, Gretchin.

That is magnificent!

It really is.

With the tempura shrimp, the spicy everything, that little kick with the crunchy jalapeño.

GRETCHIN: Yummy, fresh jalapenos, so it’s not as hot as canned.

Ming: I’ll admit, I first came to Evansville 2 years ago.

I was being taken from the airport to wherever I was going, and my heart dropped; because we’re driving down the street, and all I see is Applebee’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and I’m like, “Where are all the indie places? Where are the hole in the walls? Where are the non-chain places?”, and I couldn’t find any.

So that’s why I was so happy when I was brought here to Maiden’s Brewery.

GRETCHIN: Ming, would you say you’re impressed with Maiden’s?

Ming: I’m truly impressed with Maiden’s.

Hello everybody, welcome to Mo’s House, my new favorite place in Evansville, Indiana.

GRETCHIN: You don’t know, you haven’t even been inside yet!

Ming: I love it already, though!

If you love it, then I love it.

GRETCHIN: Go inside.

Ming: Alright.

Let’s go!

I might have to get… that “Kentucky Breakfast” sounds great.

Kevin: 2 of those and whatever Gretchin’s drinking.

Ming: Yeah, let’s do it, let’s go with the “Kentucky Breakfast”.

Kevin: Okay.

Ming: This is gonna be amazing.

Cheers, everybody!

So, to recap, we went to Proper Coffee Roasters, Secret Headquarters, we did make it to a fabulous dinner at Gangnam later that night, Maiden’s Brewery, and Mo’s House.

Sound like The Best Day Ever?

Where would YOU have taken Ming?

