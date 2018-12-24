Home Indiana Comfort By The Cross Eyed Cricket Serves Families More Than Just A Holiday Meal December 24th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Joy filled up Comfort By The Cross Eyed Cricket restaurant in Evansville this Christmas Eve.

Volunteers served up holiday dinners and desserts to more than two dozen families.

“Everyone is really happy and thankful for what the community is doing for them. Santa has brought presents for all the kids, and they are loving that. Santa came in and there were kids screaming everywhere,” says volunteer Kristina Killibrew.

Smiles, and laughter were contagious as children enjoyed balloons from clowns, and a visit from Santa Claus himself just in time for Christmas.

“He was really nice and he was really loud, but he was funny. And he wears glasses like the real Santa!”

There were even real animals apart of a manger display in front of the restaurant.

Children were more than excited to be up and close to the action.

“We got to ride horses outside, and then when we came in we got to have dinner. Then they were bringing big presents, and we got new pillows.”

Santa handed out gifts to each family with the help of the Evansville Sam’s Club.

With all of the giving going on, it was easy for everyone to pick their favorite part of this Christmas eve.

“The best time is when we was taking pictures.”

“When I get to see Santa Claus.”

Killibrew says, “being able to see these families sit down together for a meal for Christmas, that is my favorite thing. Family means everything and that is what Christmas is all about.”

Families will need to sign up for next year’s Christmas dinner at Comfort By The Cross Eyed Cricket.

