Comfort by Cross-Eyed Cricket Opens in Downtown Evansville

Evansville has a new dining option. It’s called Comfort by the Cross-Eyed Cricket, and it’s open in downtown Evansville. Comfort features a full bar and restaurant. It’s housed in one of downtown’s oldest buildings.

In fact, that building was once the Washington Hotel, and it was rumored to have been a stopping point on the Underground Railroad.

Josh Tudela owns Comfort, his family owns the Cross-Eyed Cricket on Pennsylvania just off the west side Lloyd.

Tudela says a lot of blood, sweat and tears have gone into the restaurant.

