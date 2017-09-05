Home Indiana Evansville Comfort by Cross-Eyed Cricket Offers Some of Your Favorite Dishes with a Little Comfort September 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Cross-Eyed Cricket is a favorite for many Tri-state diners. Now the owners hope a new location in downtown Evansville will offer some of your favorite dishes in a spot that offers a little more comfort.

The new business is located at 230 Main Street in downtown Evansville. It’s housed in one of downtown’s oldest buildings.

In fact, that building was once the Washington Hotel, and it was rumored to have been a stopping point on the Underground Railroad.





