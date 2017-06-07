Home Indiana Comey Will Testify Against Trump During Hearing June 7th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Former FBI director James Comey will testify Thursday that President Trump said he expected loyalty and pressured him about the FBI’s investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Comey’s prepared statement which he wrote himself was published online by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

According the document, Comey will tell senators that President Trump and Comey had dinner in January and that the president told him, “I need loyalty. I expect loyalty”.

Comey says he found it “very concerning” when the president asked him to back-off an investigation of former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

Indiana senator Joe Donnelly says Hoosiers need to pay close attention to Comey’s hearing Thursday.

He says there are many questions still unanswered about how much the Russians interfered and if President Trump asked officials to end an investigation.

Donnelly is reserving judgement until Comey testifies.

He says he will follow whatever facts are revealed.

We’ll have live coverage of Comey’s testimony beginning Thursday morning at 9 a.m. central on CBS 44.

