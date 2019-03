In Kentucky, U.S. Congressman James Comer makes a stop at Henderson County High School. Comer met with students in government classes and touched on a variety of topics from student loan debt to voting.

With the 2020 presidential election just over a year away Comer encouraged students to get involved now and know who’s running and what they stand for.

James Comer says, “The voter turnout rate among students is historically low and I’ve tried to encourage these students if you want to be involved if you want a better America you are going to have to start voting, you are going to have to start showing up, know who you’re elected leaders are, know how they are voting and challenge them to hold them accountable.”

Congress is on recess this week, so Comer has been using the time of making rounds across the Bluegrass meeting with voters.

Comments

comments