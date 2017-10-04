Home Indiana Evansville Comedians Announce Upcoming Performances at Old National Events Plaza October 4th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

In Evansville, three popular comedians have announced upcoming performance all at the Old National Events Plaza.

Michael Carbonaro will be there December 10th, Rodney Carrington’s show is set for February 23rd, and Jim Gaffigan will perform February 24th.

All the shows are set for 7 p.m. and tickets for all the shows go on sale this Friday. However, you can use special pass codes to get your tickets early.

For a link to those pass codes and more information, click here.

