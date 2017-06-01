Home Kentucky Comedian Dave Chappelle to Hold Pop-Up Show in Louisville June 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Louisville next week. Chappelle is holding a single, pop-up show on Thursday, June 8th at the Louisville Palace.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

Last time Chappelle held shows at the Louisville Palace, tickets sold out.

Chappelle became famous in 2003 with Chappelle’s Show, which was a half-hour blend of sketch, stand-up and musical guests. He has also appeared in numerous films like Half Baked, The Nutty Professor, and Blue Streak.

Dave Chappelle has also appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Conan O’Brien and Politically Incorrect.

Ticket prices range from $69.50 to $89.50.

For tickets, visit Louisville Palace.

