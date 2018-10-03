Home Indiana Evansville Come Support the Evansville Association For the Blind October 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A few Fall Festival favorites are back this year with barbecue. The Evansville Association for the Blind is celebrating their 100th year with their barbecue parfaits and Grippos topped with barbecue.

Organizers say the money raised during Fall Festival goes to benefit nearly 1,100 blind or visually-impaired people here in the Tri-State.

Evansville Association for the Blind Executive Director Karla Horrel says people wait all year to sink their teeth into this Fall Festival favorite. “Oh, they love it. It’s like Sunday dinner, and it’s a full meal. So, it’s something you’d want to share, because it’s two layers, and it’s a lot of food,” says Horrel.

Horrel says they used to do barbecue spaghetti and they still do salads but there was quite the demand for the barbecue parfaits and Grippos.

They say this is one of their biggest fundraisers they do every year.

