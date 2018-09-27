Home Indiana Come Celebrate the City of Albion’s 200th Birthday September 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

This year, the City of Albion is celebrating 200 years!

In celebration of this milestone, the city is inviting everyone for its Bicentennial Celebration in October. There will be food and craft vendors, live music, musical performances, a volleyball tournament and so much more.

The event will run Friday, October 12th through Sunday, October 14th.

Below is the list of scheduled events:

Friday, October 12th

9 a.m.: Until 4:30 p.m. Bicentennial Postmark

Available the Albion Post Office

4 p.m.: Albanian String band at the Pagoda

4:30 p.m.: Opening ceremonies at the Memorial Arch.

5 p.m.: Historical buildings and Courthouse open Cake Walk

6 p.m.: The Honey Vines perform on stage

8 p.m.: Jerome Thomas on stage

9 p.m.: Jason Bishop and James Obermeyer on stage until 11 p.m.

Saturday, October 13th

8 a.m.: ECHS Invitational volleyball tournament at the Linda Oxby gymnasium

9 a.m.: English Prairie Quilters quilt show at the House of Prayer Historical buildings and Courthouse will be open until 5 p.m. Caroline Kisiel, a George Flower & Morris Birbeck historian will be in town at various historical buildings throughout the day to give insight into the founding of Albion



10 a.m.: Opening Ceremonies at the Memorial Arch Vintage car cruise-in along 5th Street until 2 p.m. Food and Craft vendors will open Historical artisans throughout the square Bounce Houses open Waterball tournament



11 a.m. Chowder will be served on the square. Sales will be bulk or carry-out only. Albanian String band on stage

1 p.m.: Cornhole tournament

1 p.m.: Tony Booth and Dennis Stroughmatt perform on stage

3 p.m.: Community band and choir as well as the ECHS band and Choir on stage

6 p.m.: Lance Miller performs on stage

7:30 p.m.: Lick Creek Band, stage to close out the festivities at 11

Sunday, October 14th

10 a.m.: Opening Ceremonies at the Memorial Arch

10:15 a.m.: West Village Christian church will provide the community church service on the main stage after opening ceremonies. Salt Creek String band will perform after the church service.

12 p.m.: Food and craft vendors open Lunch on the Bricks, 5th street

2 p.m.: Cupcakes

