A Comcast outage has left residents in Greenville, KY without service.

Officials say the outage is due to damaged fiber caused by a contractor doing work for another company.

The issue has been ongoing since 3 p.m. Monday.

Because multiple locations have been hit repairs are taking longer than expected.

Officials say their number one priority is getting the network restored.

