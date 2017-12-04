Combs, Boots, Sellers Among Many Recognized by IFCA

The Tri-State was well-represented in the end-of-year accolades from the Indiana Football Coaches Association.

One of the most prestigious awards is the IFCA Top 50, which names the best athletes from across all classes.

The two Tri-State football players on that list are Branson Combs from Memorial and Michael Boots from Mater Dei.

Combs posted over 1,000 yards and hauled in 13 touchdowns in his junior season with the Tigers, according to MaxPreps.

Boots was a key part of the Wildcats defensive effort in 2017 that had Mater Dei in the sectional championship game.

As for the list of junior and senior All-State players, the Tri-State boasts 11 standouts in Class 3A alone.

From Memorial, seniors Drew Hart, Kenyon Ervin and Keioni McGuire join junior quarterback Michael Lindauer on the list.

From Gibson Southern, seniors Wes Oberemeier, Isaac Sellers and Trace Matsel join juniors Noah Singer and Andrew Smith.

Other area players on the list were seniors Caden Kotter and Graham Toole from Vincennes Lincoln.

In Class 4A, Reitz seniors Isaiah Dunham, Daziaun Sargent and Joey Diekmann made the cut, alongside junior Logan Maynard.

From Central, senior Kiave Guerrier, junior Holton Zoss and sophomore Tor’Jon Evans saw their names on the list.

Bosse and Jasper each had one representative in Wildcats senior Malik Chatman and Bulldogs junior Kyran Husk.

Class 2A saw plenty of representatives from Southridge, with four Raiders on the list.

Seniors Mitchell Carter and Jayce Harter earned the award along with juniors Tucker Schank and Matt Gentry.

North Posey and Mater Dei each had one representative with Vikings senior Jesse Kissel and Wildcats junior John McGrew rounding out the Tri-State.

For the full list of winners, visit the IFCA message board.

Comments

comments