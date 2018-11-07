Home Indiana Columbine Survivor to Share His Experience at MHA Symposium November 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Newburgh

Nationally renowned speaker Austin Eubanks will be the keynote speaker at the annual Mental Health America (MHA) Symposium later this month.

Eubanks will share his story of being shot and left for dead in the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School that claimed the lives of 12 students and one teacher.

“MHA is excited to bring a speaker of Austin’s caliber to the Tri-State,” said Emily Reidford, executive director of MHA. “His message of survival and recovery is incredibly powerful, and our hope is that hearing him will inspire people to seek help for themselves or a loved one who is struggling with addiction.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, Eubanks quickly became addicted to painkillers and used the medication, and other drugs, to avoid processing and dealing with his grief. Eubanks said it took more than 12 years of damaged relationships and multiple arrests for fights, theft and impulsive behavior for him to get sober.

MHA of Vanderburgh County will host Eubanks at 7:00PM on November 29th at Crossroads Christian Church located at 10800 Lincoln Ave.

Tickets are $10, or $5 for seniors and students with ID. For more information, contact Mental Health America (812) 426-2640.

