Columbine Shooting Survivor Talks Addiction, Pain, and Recovery

A survivor of a mass shooting recounts the event that took place years ago hoping to help those who battle with mental illness and addiction.

Austin Eubanks, a survivor of the Littleton, Colorado Columbine mass shooting, dubbed one of the largest school shootings in United States history, shared his story of addiction, pain, and recovery.

12 students and one teacher were killed by students Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris at Columbine High School. Eubanks was among the injured from the shooting. He says the traumatic event lead him to a path of addiction to painkillers. Many from the Tri-State area were in attendance to hear him speak about mental illness.

Program attendee Hali Wilkinson says, “Just how he was able to overcome such a horrific incident at such a young age cause high school you are still young and to hear what he struggled with and to know that anybody who goes through horrific situations and has it tough in life you can overcome it.”

Eubanks aims to bring awareness to mental health to help those in the future who may suffer from it. “For too long we’ve worried about IQ, history, math, and science and we haven’t really cared about our children’s emotional intelligence and I think that has to change in order to eradicate these issues,” says Eubanks.

Mental Health America Executive Director Emily Reidford says, “His struggles with substance abuse and his recovery is what is going to resonate with people to help them get help”.

The organization Mental Health America held the event. They assist nearly 5,000 people a year with mental health issues.

The mission of Mental Health America of Vanderburgh County is to educate the community about mental health issues and to promote mental health through awareness, advocacy, and service.

A lot of information concerning mental illness was shared by Eubanks.

Click here for more information on mental health in the Tri-State.

Comments

comments