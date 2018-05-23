Colts Visit Huntingburg, Southridge Raider Nation

The city of Huntingburg welcomed the Colts Fan Fest tour to Southridge Raider Nation and showed Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, along with second-year safety Malik Hooker, what a community’s love for high school football can do.

Both players were amazed at the support for not only the Horseshoe, but for the athletes that left it all the field for a 2017 IHSAA State Championship.

Members of the Raiders football team met with Hooker and Hilton at Southridge High School before moving to the Fan Fest event.

Once at the Memorial Gym parking lot, the group was greeted by hundreds of Colts and Raiders fans across the Tri-State.

