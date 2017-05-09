Colts to Unveil Peyton Manning Statue, Retire No. 18

Peyton Manning may have finished his NFL career as a Denver Bronco, but he will always have a place in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that a statue of Peyton Manning will be unveiled on Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. on the north plaza outside of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Manning’s jersey number 18 will be officially retired and he will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during halftime of the Colts Week 5 game against San Francisco on Oct. 8. Manning becomes the first Colt from the Indianapolis era to have his jersey retired by the team.

“I am humbled, and I am grateful to Jim and the Irsay family for this tremendous honor,” Peyton Manning said in a release.

Manning spent 13 seasons as the starting quarterback in Indianapolis and completed 4,682-of-7,210 passes for 54,828 yards, 399 touchdowns and 198 interceptions for a 94.9 quarterback rating. He guided the Colts to their second Super Bowl victory (Super Bowl XLI) in franchise history while reaching the championship game again following the 2009 regular season. Manning was selected to play in 11 Pro Bowls as a member of the Colts (1999-2000, 2002-2010), which is tied for a franchise-best with defensive tackle Gino Marchetti. In 2009, Manning became the NFL’s first four-time Associated Press Most Valuable Player (2003-04, 2008-09). He holds club seasonal and career records in completions, attempts and touchdowns and also holds the team record in career games started with 208. Manning led the team to a franchise-record 14 victories in 2005 and 2009 and helped lead the club to become the first in NFL history to win 11-plus and 12-plus games in seven consecutive seasons.

