Colts Linebacker Killed in Car Crash

Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson, 26, and an Avon man were killed in a car accident early Sunday morning in Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police.

Police said a passenger car was stopped on the side of I-70 and both Jackson and Jeffrey Monroe, 54, were standing outside the car.

A black Ford F-150 drove onto the emergency shoulder and struck the rear of the car, also striking both people, while throwing one person into the center lane of I-70, according to authorities.

Shortly after the crash and before any 911 calls were received, Trooper Ty Mays was driving through the area and noticed a vehicle in front of him make an evasive maneuver to the left.

Mays then spotted the wreckage along the right side of the road and activated his emergency lights. As he slowed to stop for the crash he struck the body of the victim in the center lane, according to the press release from ISP.

The driver of the pick-up truck, who identified himself as 37 year old Alex Cabrera Gonsales of Indianapolis, fled the scene on foot, according to police.

He was apprehended and believed to be intoxicated while driving without a license, according to the report.

He was transported to the Marion County Jail.

The Colts organization released a statement about Jackson, who signed with Indianapolis in 2016.

We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson’s passing. Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time.

