Colts Kicker Joins Law Enforcement For Dubois Co. Fundraiser

Outside of Velpen, Indiana law enforcement agencies from across the state are meeting for a Shotgun Sporting Clay Tournament. The tournament is raising money for an Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch, a permanent home for Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Leadership Camps.

Officials say the 1,200 children attending the camp would get one-on-one attention from law enforcement officers through sports and other activities.

The tournament had two special guests, Colts Placekicker Adam Vinatieri, and Indiana First Lady Janet Holcomb. Vinatieri said helping out with the Sheriff’s Youth Camps is a no brainer.

The new ranch is set to open in 2019 and would accept 1,200 children from across the state. Organizers said the event sold out. They said Indiana First Lady Janet Holcomb was out-shooting several of her competitors.

