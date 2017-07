Home Indiana Colts to Host Two Open Training Camp Practices July 10th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

The Colts are just days away from reporting to camp and Monday the team announced they’ll be holding two practices that will be open to the public.

One will be July 30th at Lucas Oil Stadium, the other on August 5th, at Warren Central High School in Indy.

Players report to camp July 29th which will be held this year the teams’ Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for the first time.

