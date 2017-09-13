Home Indiana Colts Home Tickets Sale at Lowest Price in NFL League September 13th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Some bad news for the Colts’ front office, ticket prices are lagging behind other NFL teams badly. Right now, the average price of a Colts home game ticket is just under $117.

That’s the lowest price on the secondary market of any of the league’s teams. The defending super bowl champ New England Patriots have the highest secondary market ticket price at more than $543.

Those ticket brokers aren’t very optimistic about most of the Colts’ home games this year. They blame that on star quarterback Andrew Luck being hurt.

He’s out indefinitely, working to bounce back from shoulder surgery in the off-season.

