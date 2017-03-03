Home Indiana Colts Camp Moves to Practice Facility, Most Practices Closed to Public March 3rd, 2017 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports Pinterest

The Indianapolis Colts will hold Colts Camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for 2017. Most of the practices will be closed to the public, unlike past years when camps were held at Anderson University and Rose Hulman.

According to a release, the team will hold two open practice at alternate sites this off-season. Those locations and times have not been released.

“Anderson University and the people of Anderson have been incredibly gracious and enthusiastic hosts,” Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay said in a team release.

Over the past decade and a half, more than a dozen NFL teams have decided to not go off-site for Training Camp.

“The dynamics of NFL training camps have changed through the years, and more teams are staying at home. Last summer, with weather being a factor, we practiced only 11 times in Anderson. While our camp plans beyond 2017 are uncertain, staying home this summer should help us with future determinations.”

Last year, 19 of the 32 teams in the NFL stayed home for July and August practices.

