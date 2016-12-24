Colorado Resident Pitches Tent While Visiting Family

Christmas time means opening your doors to house family and friends, often making a house feel smaller than it actually is. That is the case at a home on Evansville’s east side where 17 people are under one roof for the holiday. The family has grown over the years and grandma’s house has always been the gathering place for Christmas.

Eight different sleeping spaces are set up throughout the home but one of the family members decided enough was enough. Neill Breuklander is a resident of Longmont, Colorado and decided to pitch a tent in the back yard to give himself more room. Breuklander says being outdoors in nothing new and with grandma’s approval it sealed the deal.

“There are 17 people here and I always keep a tent in my truck so it was supposed to be, I was supposed to bring a sleeping bag and sleep in the basement. I was like absolutely not I’m bringing a tent and I’ll set it up in grandma’s back yard, here I am. Grandma loves it, she’s Norwegian and is all about sleeping outside,” said Breuklander.

Breuklander plans on sleeping outside Christmas Eve before leaving Christmas morning to head back to Colorado.

Lauren Leslie



