Colonels Change Ownership, Move to Evansville

The Owensboro Colonels are making some changes.

One of the newest American Basketball Association franchises is under new ownership and moving to Evansville after its first game of the regular season, according to former owner Antjuan “Tjuan Benafactor” Washington.

The team plans to change its name to the Evansville DunKerz, although a timetable is not set for rebranding.

Instead of Benafactor, the team is now run by Evansville-native and 21-year-old William Forrest.

Forrest made his case for the Colonels at their open tryouts in September, but did not make the team.

Instead, Forrest signed onto the practice squad.

That is where his role expanded as he helped organize appearances, promote content on social media and assist with other team-related activities.

“He expressed his interest to me about working in the front office,” Benafactor said. “Will went and found a location for the meet and great when other staff members necessarily didn’t. It just really went from there.”

Forrest reached out to Joe Newman, the CEO of the ABA, and expressed his interest in owning a team.

Newman followed the inquiry by checking with Benafactor, who is also the CEO of ABA Media and Entertainment, and the two decided to give Forrest the Colonels.

“I said (to Newman) I like Will and I think he knows a good bit about running a team because I’ve been teaching it to him,” Benafactor said. “As long as I wasn’t losing an exuberant amount of money and as long as the guys could keep playing basketball … I saw no problem with it.”

Benafactor, Forrest and Newman struck a deal to sell the team at cost, meaning little or no profit at the hands of the seller, in order to give the Colonels an owner on-location.

Benafactor is based in Pennsylvania and will remain with the team in an advisory role.

“It’s his team,” Benafactor said. “I’ll be a 10 percent silent owner and adviser. I’ll work on the business side, with media and Will directly, but will have no active role with the players or anything outside of expanding the brand.”

Forrest, who also attended Henderson High School, will run the team from the Tri-State.

“Tjuan got me started … and showed me the ropes,” Forrest said. “I got hungry and wanted to start a team.”

Forrest told 44Sports his background in Evansville made the Colonels a perfect fit and he wanted to bring a semi-pro team to his hometown.

Both Forrest and Benafactor hope the community can latch onto the soon-to-be DunKerz as quickly as possible.

“We want to get the best venue possible and be a staple in that venue,” Benafactor said.

The current ABA is shadowed off the original ABA, which operated from 1967-1976.

Fast-paced action and fun for all ages is still the motto along with the classic red, white and blue basketballs.

“It’s got that historic significance about it,” Forrest said. “We’re trying to bring that excitement back.”

Benafactor told 44Sports the players and staff members were informed of the decision.

As of now, the team plans to play its next game at home as the Owensboro Colonels.

The game is scheduled for Nov. 18 against the Akron Aviators.

Benafactor believes the team is in capable hands and thinks Forrest resembles what the owner of an ABA franchise should be, a good person.

“Will is a young family man,” Benafactor said. “He’s married, he has a baby, he’s in the (Army) Reserve and I believe he has what we’re looking for in ABA owners.”

