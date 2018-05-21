Colon Screening For Life Will Have A 5K Run/Walk For Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Veronica sat down with Gardar Gesslason to discuss A 5K Run/Walk that will take place on June 16th for colorectal cancer awareness.

The event is called the Boxer 5K, and all proceeds from the 5K will benefit the education and awareness for Colon Cancer in Evansville and surrounding communities.

People can still register at colonscreeningforlife.com through end of the day on Friday, June 15th and onsite the day of the run.

You can also text BOXER to 82474 for the registration link. Early Packet pick up Thursday June 14th at Eastside Azzip Pizza on North Green River Road.

