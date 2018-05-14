Home Kentucky College Decision Day At Owensboro High School May 14th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Kentucky, Owensboro

For many high school seniors, it’s time to make a very important decision, choosing where to go to college. Students at Owensboro High School celebrated its first college decision day ever.

Senior Maliyah Taylor has committed to Campbellsville University. Taylor says she practiced equal discipline in her athletics as her academics. “Of course first school, I studied a lot. Make sure my grades were good and have a 4.0 and then for track I practiced every day, worked out every day. I have a lot of people around me that helps me,” says Taylor.

The look of a proud guidance counselor can also say a lot about a graduating class. She says, “The class of 2018 has worked so hard all year filling out scholarships and college applications. I’m extremely proud to announce that they were offered over ten million dollars in scholarships.”

Senior Nick Brake will stay close to home attending Kentucky Wesleyan College. Brake says he has hopes of breaking into journalism. He says, “I’ve been working over at Visit Owensboro interning as chief videographer there so I feel like I’m gonna be slightly on the right track but definitely interning wherever I could get a place to go. Learning a lot of good things because there’s a lot of secrets to journalism.”

Even though high school will soon be a thing of the past for these graduating seniors, there is a special pride that these students will carry with them into their early adulthood years. Taylor says, “Yeah, I’ll miss it of course. This is my school, Red Devils!”

PIO Jared Revlett with Owensboro Public Schools says graduating seniors who are planning to major in the arts will also have a special day dedicated to them this Thursday at Owensboro High School.

