Home Indiana Evansville Colin Powell to Speak at the University of Southern Indiana Next Year August 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

General Colin Powell will moderate the discussion at the University of Southern Indiana’s “Leadership: Taking Charge” in April.

Powell was the first African American, as well as youngest and first ROTC graduate, to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. During his time as chairman, he oversaw 28 crises, including the Panama Intervention of 1989 and Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

While serving as Secretary of State, Powell led the State Department in major efforts to address and solve regional and civil conflicts. Powell has been awarded numerous civil awards as well as having honorary knighthood bestowed upon him by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

General Powell will be the fourth speaker at the University’s Romain College of Business Innovative Speaker Series. Previous speakers include T. Boone Pickens, Dr. Ben Bernanke, and Dr. Oscar Salazar.

General Powell will speak on April 4th, 2019 at the new USI Arena. The discussion begins at 6:00PM and will be free and open to the public.

Comments

comments