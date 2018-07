Home Indiana Evansville Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch Coming to Evansville July 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The “Another Reason to Drink Tour” will be coming to the Tri-State this winter.

Cole Swindell, recipient of ACM’s New Artist of the Year Award in 2015, will be joined by Dustin Lynch and Lauren Alaina on December 6th at the Ford Center.

Tickets go on sale July 27th at 10:00AM.

Tickets go on sale July 27th at 10:00AM.



