Coldest Temperatures In Months On The Way

The core of low pressure responsible for yesterday’s threat of Severe Weather and today’s isolated and sporadic rainfall has positioned itself just east of the Great Lakes. Northwesterly winds flowing southward from the Upper Midwest have already cooled the Tri-State off this evening and will play a significant role going forward.







Combine that aforementioned low with a complex of higher pressure currently situated over the upper Great Plains and you’re left with a sustained low-level jet ushering in a cooler and drier air mass into the Tri-State. In fact, those northerly winds during the next 36 hours are expected to supply Evansville and the surrounding areas with our coolest temperatures in months!







Wednesday’s seasonally cool afternoon temperatures and clear conditions paired with our northerly winds will drive temperatures into the mid to upper 50s across the Tri-State by early Thursday morning; we’ll fall to 57° in Evansville. As long as that current forecast holds, Thursday morning will be the coldest start to a day in Evansville in three and a half months; the last time we saw temperatures that low was during the morning of May 9th!







As the complex of higher pressure gradually makes its way toward the Eastern Seaboard, it’s expected to stall out over the southeastern quarter of the country towards the end of our extended forecast. Unfortunately, the channel of gulf moisture and heat it forces northward will more than erase our cooler-than-average conditions, it will obliterate them.







Make the most of the cool weather while it lasts, because once that heat and humidity arrives, it’s sticking around. Current model data indicates that temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and low 90s by Saturday afternoon and will remain there through the end of the month!

