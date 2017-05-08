The Coldest Spring On Record….& Severe Weather with the First Taste of Summer

On the night of May 13th-very early morning of the 14th a significant severe t’storm hit Henderson. A large brick tobacco factory was blown down (damage $15,000 in 1857 dollars) & the roofs of two stores were blown off. Heavy damage occurred to shade trees.

At Evansville, newspaper reported fallen trees floating in the Ohio from the northeast on Thursday, May 14.

This severe weather followed (finally) some warm weather in the cold spring of ’57 with 80 the 13th (second day of the year 80 or greater) after 84 on May 9th.

Interestingly, February saw a 69 & March saw a 74, but April failed to reach 70 with 69 for the maximum temperature for the month. February was very mild after a very rough winter of 1856-57. At least 11 days saw highs in the 60s in February & 9 nights saw lows in the 50s (The temperature failed to drop below 55 February 4-7! A damaging, killer tornado tracked through far northern Kentucky & southern Ohio in February 1857, heavily damaging Augusta, Kentucky.

The heaviest snowfall in the Evansville metro was 1.1″ on February 8, when the high was 34 & the low was 23.

Spring 1857 still remains the coolest on record for the Evansville metro.

MARCH 1857 APRIL 1857 MAY 1857

1 38/28 47/34 73/57 0.02″

2 30/17 44/30 57/50

3 41/26 59/39 55/48 0.85″

4 47/32 57/49 0.52″ 50/47 0.22″

5 38/29 43/29 0.34″ T sn 65/50 0.04″

6 32/20 32/25 T T sn 63/53

7 27/16 54/30 73/49

8 39/24 43/35 77/59

9 25/20 0.22″ 1″ sn/ice 47/33 84/71

10 35/18 48/37 73/48

11 29/22 40/29 48/31 T T

12 31/14 47/22 64/45

13 40/20 46/40 80/58 0.04″

14 47/28 49/36 76/63 0.40″

15 49/33 43/32 63/54

16 54/35 44/33 63/51

17 58/35 0.04″ T sn 37/35 0.67″ T sn (+3″ snow north) 61/50

18 41/34 41/26 58/51

19 46/34 50/35 61/51 0.02″

20 71/40 59/37 68/52

21 57/39 45/41 71/54

22 74/47 48/37 78/58

23 73/64 59/40 0.10″ 84/61

24 67/47 0.08″ 58/40 84/65

25 53/41 69/42 68/60 1.40″

26 51/35 0.02″ 55/47 0.03″ 71/58 0.08″

27 57/43 57/43 75/58 0.18″

28 61/41 62/48 71/59

29 58/41 67/52 75/59

30 58/37 66/56 1.20″ 71/62 0.08

31 51/46 0.12″ 79/58

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments