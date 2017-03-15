Coldest Here Since Early February…..Highest Snowfall Totals In Areas of Northeast Since 1993 Superstorm

The great March 2017 storm has produced prolific, 1993-equivalent snowfall from Pennsylvania to Vermont. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s 17″ is the most since the 1993 Superstorm with 20.4″. Peak gusts of 65-79 mph were measured New Jersey to Massachusetts. Even well inland at Newburgh, New York, near Poughkeepsie, a wind gust of 58 mph, in very heavy snow, was measured.

It was the third heaviest snowstorm on record for any month or season at Burlington, Vermont with +20″. It was snowing at 5″ per hour at one point, completely crippling event this snow-seasoned New England city.

Near Utica, New York, rate reached 7″ per hour. T’Storms with snow were reported in many areas.

Icing, rain & sleet cut the totals D.C. to NYC (still had 7.6″ at Central Park, though) to Boston. There was thunder & lightning with the snow, sleet & freezing rain. The icing in combo with the wind caused considerable tree damage. One glimmer of good news is that the coating of ice actually encased the cherry blossoms in D.C. This is keeping the blossoms at 32F. As long as they are encased in ice, they are protected from the teens temps at night. However, much of the icing is falling off or melting now, so they will still likely be heavily damaged.

Meanwhile, while this storm blasted the Northeast, the coldest air since early February invaded the Tri-State with gusty winds & snow showers. This after a snow event over the weekend dumped 0.5″ in our southwestern areas, up to 5″ in northern Arkansas & Tennessee to North Carolina & the beaches of southeast North Carolina & northern South Carolina were whitened by snow. Wilmington, North Carolina had its first March snowfall that exceeded at trace since 1983.

Analog has pointed to such a cold snap with teens to low 20s for nearly two months with late-season snow. Climatologically-speaking, the last 24-degree temperature Evansville to Mt. Vernon, Indiana, southward to Madisonville & Shawneetown is usually around St. Patrick’s Day. It is progressively later as you move north & east in the Tri-State (for example, it is around March 21 at Owensboro, March 25 at Beaver Dam, March 28 at Washington & April 2 at Shoals).

Probability that this is the last time we see 24 or less is high Evansville & southwestward.

