The Coldest August Temperatures Since the Civil War

Late August 1986 saw the coldest August temperature since the Civil War in the Evansville metro with 43 officially at the airport. The last time it was at 43 or less in August was August 30, 1863 with 42. Light frost damage was reported to the tobacco crop near Owensboro on that date in 1863.

For the rest of the Tri-State, some areas saw their coldest temperatures for August on record. Records for most of these locations goes back to the 1890s. A few locations tied for the coldest since 1964, 1965 when cold August temperatures occurred in the 41-48 range.

Some light patchy frost was reported in 1986 in our northwestern & eastern counties in low-lying areas. This was truly amazing for late August.

Looking farther back, prior to 1850, some patches of light frost were reported in the Evansville-Owensboro area in August 1842.

Unusually cold August temperatures of 42-48 in the Evansville metro were recorded in the following years (1850-2015):

1863, 1885, 1890, 1891, 1915, 1946, 1964, 1965, 1986, 2004

1885, 2004 were exceptional because the record cold occurred largely in mid-August (yes, frost & freezing Minnesota to parts of Northeast in both years in MID-AUGUST) with the cold largely in late August in the other years.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



