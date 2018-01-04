How This Cold Wave’s Duration (Not Necessarily Intensity) Ranks Historically

We will likely end up with 8 consecutive days with low temperatures below 10 degrees in Evansville. This would tie for 4th with other winters (most-recent one, 1993-94) for longest such stretch in 168 years of record.

The longest stretch in the Evansville metro is February 4-18, 1875, but the lowest the temp dipped was -6. It appears that the worst cold waves tend to be rather brief (like -23 to -12) in duration (only 2-4 days), while the single digits/0 cold waves tend to be longer (more occurrences of 5-8 days).

Interestingly, nearly all of these cold waves had snow on the ground. The 1875 wave, however, only had 0.5-1″ on the ground. Only 1.8″ fell in January & 1.5″ in February 1875. It was quite dry, like this winter & the duration was very impressive.

On a side note, the photograph at the top & in the background of this image below was taken at Fairfield, Illinois after a winter storm in late November 1901. Note that December 14-21, 1901 made the ranking.

