44News | Evansville, IN

How This Cold Wave’s Duration (Not Necessarily Intensity) Ranks Historically

How This Cold Wave’s Duration (Not Necessarily Intensity) Ranks Historically

January 4th, 2018 Weather Blog

Facebook Twitter

We will likely end up with 8 consecutive days with low temperatures below 10 degrees in Evansville. This would tie for 4th with other winters (most-recent one, 1993-94) for longest such stretch in 168 years of record.

The longest stretch in the Evansville metro is February 4-18, 1875, but the lowest the temp dipped was -6. It appears that the worst cold waves tend to be rather brief (like -23 to -12) in duration (only 2-4 days), while the single digits/0 cold waves tend to be longer (more occurrences of 5-8 days).

Interestingly, nearly all of these cold waves had snow on the ground. The 1875 wave, however, only had 0.5-1″ on the ground. Only 1.8″ fell in January & 1.5″ in February 1875. It was quite dry, like this winter & the duration was very impressive.

On a side note, the photograph at the top & in the background of this image below was taken at Fairfield, Illinois after a winter storm in late November 1901. Note that December 14-21, 1901 made the ranking.

 

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.