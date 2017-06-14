Home Indiana Cold War Exhibit Opens at Dubois Co. Museum June 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Just in time for Flag Day the Dubois County Museum opens its newest Cold War exhibit. This is in addition to the Military Exhibit Gallery.

Some of the items on display include civil defense gas masks, civil defense uniforms and pieces of the Berlin Wall from when it came down in 1989. These pieces of the wall were taken home as souvenirs in that era.

The largest exhibit is the siren on a high post taken from the Haysville Fire Department, and can be found on the southeast corner of the museum.

The museum is located at 2704 N. Newton Street (Highway 231) in Jasper.

It’s open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

For more information, visit Dubois County Museum.

