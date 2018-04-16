The Cold & Snow From a Historical Perspective

We have had bursts of unusually-late mid- to late-April cold & some snow in recent times. The differences are that we saw significant periods of unusual warmth with 80s (even records tied/broken) prior. Even in 1997, it was in the mid 80s briefly before another freeze. This year, the surges of warmth have been of much shorter duration & of lower intensity. Also, in the data since 1980, despite some snow, daily highs still managed to get into the mid & upper 40s, rather than stay in the 30s all day. Even after 3″ of snowfall in the morning on April 16, 1870 (with a total of 1.18″ of liquid precipitation), the high still reached 43 after 32 for a low temperature).

Mid-April 1983: This was the last time we received snow on April 16. Freezing with trees in leaf after unusual warmth early.

Mid-April 1992: Flurries…..Near/record cold highs in May, especially late May.

Mid- to Late April 1997: Trace of snow April 17 in overall cold, cold pattern of frost & freezing.

Mid-April 2001: Temperatures dropped into the 20s with dusting of snow.

Mid-April 2004: Up to 4″ snow in southern & southeastern counties.

Late-April 2005: Flurries occurred after an unusual warm stretch sent trees into full foliation & Black Locusts into blossom. Record cold into early May.

EVANSVILLE METRO DATA 1850-2018

COLDEST APRIL 16 HIGH TEMPERATURES

37 1875 (Evansville Unofficial High So Far Today is 37!) 43 1870 44 1857, 1904, 1905 45 1859 46 1854, 1951

SNOWIEST APRIL 16THs

3″ 1870 Trace 1854, 1904, 1905, 1949, 1951, 1961, 1983, 2018

