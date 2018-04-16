The Cold & Snow From a Historical Perspective
We have had bursts of unusually-late mid- to late-April cold & some snow in recent times. The differences are that we saw significant periods of unusual warmth with 80s (even records tied/broken) prior. Even in 1997, it was in the mid 80s briefly before another freeze. This year, the surges of warmth have been of much shorter duration & of lower intensity. Also, in the data since 1980, despite some snow, daily highs still managed to get into the mid & upper 40s, rather than stay in the 30s all day. Even after 3″ of snowfall in the morning on April 16, 1870 (with a total of 1.18″ of liquid precipitation), the high still reached 43 after 32 for a low temperature).
Mid-April 1983: This was the last time we received snow on April 16. Freezing with trees in leaf after unusual warmth early.
Mid-April 1992: Flurries…..Near/record cold highs in May, especially late May.
Mid- to Late April 1997: Trace of snow April 17 in overall cold, cold pattern of frost & freezing.
Mid-April 2001: Temperatures dropped into the 20s with dusting of snow.
Mid-April 2004: Up to 4″ snow in southern & southeastern counties.
Late-April 2005: Flurries occurred after an unusual warm stretch sent trees into full foliation & Black Locusts into blossom. Record cold into early May.
EVANSVILLE METRO DATA 1850-2018
COLDEST APRIL 16 HIGH TEMPERATURES
- 37 1875 (Evansville Unofficial High So Far Today is 37!)
- 43 1870
- 44 1857, 1904, 1905
- 45 1859
- 46 1854, 1951
SNOWIEST APRIL 16THs
- 3″ 1870
- Trace 1854, 1904, 1905, 1949, 1951, 1961, 1983, 2018