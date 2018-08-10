Cold Fronts & A Warmer Weekend

Good Evening,

Normally, the sight of a cold front on a surface map during this time of the year would lead to two obvious conclusions: the first being that showers and thunderstorms will be likely along its leading edge – the second would be concerning the cool down that would shortly follow its passage. Unfortunately, we’re receiving neither.

Interestingly enough, there’s not just one cold front on today’s surface map, there are two (the one directly to our south passed through within the last 24 hours). This one-two punch of cold fronts however, is expected to be as ineffective on our heat and humidity as a spray bottle on a wildfire – basically, they’re not expected to change much over the coming days, but our wind direction.

The second cold front is expected to position itself to our south by Saturday evening, nonetheless temperatures are expected to get warmer over the weekend. We’ll hit 87° on Saturday and even 88° on Sunday. While we may see a few showers and storms south of the Ohio Saturday afternoon, it’ll be a dry, but warmer weekend.

How can two cold fronts lead to warmer weather? High pressure behind the fronts will shift northeast of the Tri-State before it can usher in a significantly cooler air mass from the upper Great Plains. It will however, leave us will less humidity and cloud cover – the added sunshine and lack of atmospheric moisture will allow temperatures to warm back up. Enjoy the weekend and anticipated warm weather – heat indices are expected to top out between 90° and 95° through the middle part of next week!

