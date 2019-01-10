Cold Continues, Accumulating Snow on the Horizon

Hope everyone is staying warm, temperatures started off in the TEENS and TWENTIES, fell to 20 in Evansville this morning. Wind Chills were in the low to mid TEENS. Despite sunshine this afternoon were only going to get up into the low to mid 30s. Good news is we won’t see the high wind gusts like we’ve been experiencing over the past few days.

Pleasant conditions through the day, partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 20s. Friday will feature some clouds and sun to start but clouds will quickly increase through the morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

A storms system will begin taking shape in the Plains that will feature heavy snow, mix and rain. Winter Storm Watches are already up for our Illinois counties, snow will start there first late Friday-early Sat.

Expecting snow to move in from west to east through the early morning hours Saturday. Snow will be heavy at times through the morning hours. This is likely when the bulk of the accumulation will occur. As warmer air moves in a transition from snow to sleet to rain will occur from south to north during the afternoon time hours. Rain may change back to snow Saturday night – Sunday morning before tapering off.

Latest snowfall totals:

4″+ N&W portions of the Tri-State, SE Illinois.

2-4″ across Evansville, along the Ohio River and the heart of the region.

1-2″ across Madisonville and southern areas.

1″ or less extreme southern parts of the area.

We will continue to update the forecast snowfall totals as new model data comes in today.

