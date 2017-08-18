Cody Jinks to Perform at Victory Theatre

The Saving Country Music Album of the Year award winner will perform at the Victory Theatre this fall. Cody Jinks, who has been described as “rule changing country music” artist, will be in Evansville on Sunday, October 1st.

Jinks’ 2016 album, I’m Not The Devil, reached number four on the Billboard’s Country Albums chart, while smashing his Personal Chart Records.

Jinks is an American country music singer from Denton, Texas, who has spent the better part of the last 10 years playing numerous empty bar rooms with financial losses.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 25th at 10 a.m. To buy tickets, visit Ticketmaster.

For more information, visit Victory Theatre.

