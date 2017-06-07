Cocktails and Tuna Poke’ with Lure

We’re live taste testing one of the most creative restaurants in Owensboro, Lure Seafood and Grille is in the station!

You may remember them from my “Top 10 Taste Tuesday”, they’re the ones with the excellent plating.

No lie, you can’t help but take pics of your food before you dive in.

First up, we’re trying a signature cocktail, Bubbly Lychee.

This drink is made from Lychee sake, St. Germaine Elderflower Liqueur, topped with Sophia Coppola blanc de blanc.

I’d describe the taste as a soft, floral champagne. BUT, the sake hits your system, and you know you’re drinking alcohol…

Order it at Lure for only $8.



What is Tuna Poke’?

It’s a classic Hawaiian Surf Shack dish…think sushi salad.

But don’t let that turn you away.

With super fresh ingredients like cucumber, avocado, bell pepper, and a very tasty ponzu dressing, I couldn’t wait to snatch a forkful.

Ben’s creation is served over a soba noodle pasta salad with sesame dressing…#ShowOff

Jackie and I both say this is one of the BEST dishes we’ve had Live!

It’s light, tasty, and the combination of the two dressings is phenomenal.

Lure is the perfect place to stop in for dinner and drinks, especially during Fridays After 5!



