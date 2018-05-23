Home Indiana Coast Guard Drills Puts First Responders to the Test May 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Conservation officers, crews from several Tri-State fire departments, police officers, and the coast guard had a busy day on the Ohio River. There was no emergency, the first responders were practicing for a potential incident in the water. More than 40 first responders from Indiana and Kentucky spent their day conducting boat drills.

This type of emergency training only happens every few years. Officials say it is important for first responders to come together and practice for these “what if” situations.

Indiana Conservation Officer Dwane Englert says, “All different kinds of agencies are just kinda showing up with their equipment and showing us what they have to offer. But again the key part is the operators of the boat are practicing the drills so when they’re out there in live doing this for real they have the confidence to operate that boat properly.”

Officials say first responders do not get to train in an environment like this often, so the experience they gained during the exercise should be helpful if their services are ever needed.

