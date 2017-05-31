Home Indiana Coalition Formed to Bring YMCA to Gibson County May 31st, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Indiana Pinterest

They’re school board members, common council people, and economic development specialists: but together they’re forming Seeding for a YMCA coalition. The new coalition intends to bring a YMCA to Gibson County – and more specifically Princeton.

They are early on in their process – right now raising money for a feasibility study. This study, which is completed by a third party research firm, is the first big step required to bring the Y to a new location. The feasibility study hits on major points like location, need and sustainability. The feasibility study costs $25,000 and the team has raised about half of that amount so far.

Gibson County is currently without an indoor aquatic complex. This is a big need that has been identified by the coalition. The potential swimming pool fits all sorts of needs in the community. Currently swim teams in the area have to drive a distance to find a suitable swimming pool in the winter months. As well, the swimming pool could serve as a therapy pool for the older folks who may need it.

Interested parties can send contact the German American bank in Gibson County and leave donations in the name “Seeding for a YMCA”.

